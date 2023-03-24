CKW Financial Group Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CKW Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

