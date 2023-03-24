CKW Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $17.57 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.