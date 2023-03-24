CKW Financial Group Sells 400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CKW Financial Group cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FOX were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 3.9 %

FOXA stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $32.36. 733,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,894. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.