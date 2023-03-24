Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells C$79,500.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Peter F. Cohen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.00, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

