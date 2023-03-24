Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,859 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 247,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

