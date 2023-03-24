Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

