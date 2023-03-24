Comparing Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) and Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) and Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Quebecor pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Proximus pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Quebecor pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Proximus pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Quebecor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Proximus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quebecor N/A N/A N/A $1.50 15.10 Proximus N/A N/A N/A $2.20 4.35

This table compares Quebecor and Proximus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Proximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quebecor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quebecor and Proximus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quebecor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Proximus 2 1 0 0 1.33

Quebecor currently has a consensus target price of $33.94, indicating a potential upside of 50.03%. Proximus has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.84%. Given Quebecor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quebecor is more favorable than Proximus.

Profitability

This table compares Quebecor and Proximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quebecor N/A N/A N/A Proximus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quebecor beats Proximus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services. The Media segment incudes an over-the-air television network and specialty television services; the operation of soundstage and equipment leasing and post-production services for the film and television industries; and the printing, publishing, and distribution of daily newspapers. The Sports and Entertainment segment encompass the management of the Videotron Centre show production, sporting and cultural events management, and the production of music. The company was founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1950 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks. The EBU segment markets information and communication technology services and products to professional customers under the Proximus and Telindus brand names. The TEC segment centralizes all network and costs and supplies. The Wholesale Unit segment offers services to other telecom and cable operators. The ICS segment is responsible for the international carrier activities. The S&S segment brings together all the horizontal functions, such as human resources, finance, legal, strategy, and corporate communication; internal services, and real estate that support the Group’s activities. The company was founded on July 19, 1930 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

