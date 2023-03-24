Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Sells £20,005.96 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($23.92), for a total transaction of £20,005.96 ($24,568.29).

Compass Group Stock Performance

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,995 ($24.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,069.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,917.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,883.21. Compass Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,568.75 ($19.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,009 ($24.67).

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,076.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Compass Group

A number of research firms have commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($19.96) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.40) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,987.86 ($24.41).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

