Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$31,725.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$31,725.00.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.84.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
