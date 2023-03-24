Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Zoetis worth $97,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 77.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.98. 339,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.