Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $109.75 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of Teledyne Technologies worth $109,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. FMR LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,146,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

