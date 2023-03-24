Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the quarter. Qualys comprises about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.76% of Qualys worth $117,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Qualys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $2,040,284 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Trading Down 0.6 %

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

QLYS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.56. 55,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

