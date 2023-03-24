Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,384 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.38% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $66,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 350,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

