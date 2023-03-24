Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,876 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,895 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $81,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.71. The stock had a trading volume of 867,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.44.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

