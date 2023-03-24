Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,263 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $106,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.11. 312,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

