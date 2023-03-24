Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,068 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $79,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.73. 411,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,120. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.
Intuit Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
