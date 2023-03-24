Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 24,656 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,656 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Masco were worth $92,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masco by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE MAS traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $47.23. 396,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,863. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

