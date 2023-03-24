Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,967 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $128,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.16. The stock had a trading volume of 867,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

