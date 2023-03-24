Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Up 2.6%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26. 13,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 156,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCSI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $615.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,606,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after buying an additional 209,111 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

