Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $210.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

STZ opened at $214.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 614.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.