Contrasting Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Progenity and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Akumin has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 37.50%. Given Akumin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than Progenity.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Progenity has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.8% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.3% of Progenity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -966.23% N/A -127.45% Akumin -20.91% -53.08% -5.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progenity and Akumin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $1.25 million 425.42 -$247.41 million ($2.81) -1.02 Akumin $749.63 million 0.10 -$156.76 million ($1.75) -0.46

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity. Progenity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akumin beats Progenity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also develops systemic oral delivery of biotherapeutics, which include PGN-OB, a combination product of a variant of adalimumab and the Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDM) for the treatment of inflammatory conditions; and PGN-OB2, a combination product of a GLP-1 receptor agonist and the OBDS for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company develops Recoverable Sampling System, an ingestible smart capsule designed to autonomously identify locations in the GI tract, collect, and preserve a sample for analysis; and PIL Dx, an ingestible smart capsule designed to sample, measure, and transmit results. It has partnership agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the OBDS for delivery of antisense oligonucleotides. The company was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

