Contrasting CI&T (CINT) and Its Competitors

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CI&T to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 28.45 CI&T Competitors $2.17 billion $179.71 million 20.96

Analyst Recommendations

CI&T’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1435 2552 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.61%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.67%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s rivals have a beta of 2.54, indicating that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T rivals beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

