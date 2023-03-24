Contrasting ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICU Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 0 0 1.80

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 146.63%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ICU Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.28 billion 1.62 -$74.29 million ($3.12) -49.23 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $10.26 million 23.99 -$279.82 million ($1.18) -0.80

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -3.26% 6.15% 2.81% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,726.74% -98.03% -68.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

