Cormark Cuts Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Price Target to C$2.50

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s previous close.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

AVN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 82,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. Avanti Helium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Bakker purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$27,135.00. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.