Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

COST opened at $487.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

