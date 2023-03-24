Country Trust Bank Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,634 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,109,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,552,777. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

