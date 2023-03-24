Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,655,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.48. The stock had a trading volume of 322,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.94.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

