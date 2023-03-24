Country Trust Bank Has $24.30 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,202 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $370.71. The stock had a trading volume of 867,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,452. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

