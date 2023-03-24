Country Trust Bank Has $28.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $28,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 790.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.60. 15,967,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,876,111. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

