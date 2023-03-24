Country Trust Bank Has $33.92 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.18. 727,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.