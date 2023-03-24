Country Trust Bank Has $64.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,757 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.66. 1,404,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,185. The company has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

