Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,395,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

