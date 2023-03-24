Country Trust Bank Sells 283 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 43,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 108,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,951. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

