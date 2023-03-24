Country Trust Bank Sells 6,349 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $429,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 6,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $51.39.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

