Country Trust Bank Sells 8,544 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

