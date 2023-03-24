Country Trust Bank Sells 85,962 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,962 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $37,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $519,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.49. 152,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

