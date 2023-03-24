Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 2.3 %
CMCT stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.57. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.
