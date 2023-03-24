Creditcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.26 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $78.18 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 483,240,950 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

