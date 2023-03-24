Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.11

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 47110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.68%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 322,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

