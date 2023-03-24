Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $425,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. 1,503,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

