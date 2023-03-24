Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.07. 176,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

