Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 166 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,391,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.18. 1,857,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

