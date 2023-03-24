Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 204 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,417,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $62.45. 216,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,544. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

