Critical Analysis: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) & Its Competitors

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 13.71% -14.98% 2.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 303 1164 1870 33 2.48

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 54.30%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion -$2.27 billion -2.32 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.82 billion -$683.83 million 13.02

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line competitors beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.