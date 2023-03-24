Critical Analysis: SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -68.35% -82.05% -46.84% Sutro Biopharma -175.85% -53.85% -34.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 636.43%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 290.30%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.41 -$17.15 million N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $69.79 million 3.90 -$105.54 million ($2.59) -1.83

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

