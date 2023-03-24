Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Cut by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. 483,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,033. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

