Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.95. 1,188,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

