Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up 3.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,186. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

