Crystalline Management Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAQCU stock remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

