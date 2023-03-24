Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAQU. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 47.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 380.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQU remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

